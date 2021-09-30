First picture of jailed Blackpool masseur who sexually assaulted woman in her 20s

Alan Garforth, 67, admitted sexually assaulting the woman - aged in her 20s - when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court on July 26.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration during the attack at his home in Pavey Close, Blackpool in October 2018.

On Monday, September 20, Garforth appeared for sentencing at Burnley Crown Court where he was jailed for two years.

But during his sentencing last week, his mug shot hadn't been made public. This prompted the Gazette to make an application to Lancashire Police to release his custody picture, which has now been made available.

Today (Thursday, September 30), we can now share the convicted sex offender's picture with our readers, which we think is integral to the principle of open justice.

Following his conviction in July, Det Sgt Nicole Ryder-Jones, of Blackpool Police, said: "Garforth’s actions were predatory and sexually motivated. We welcome him admitting his guilt.

"I must praise the victim and thank her for coming forward. She has showed great courage and strength in reporting the crimes to police.

"I hope this case will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide."

During his sentencing, the court also imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Garforth and said he will be subject to sex offender notification requirements.