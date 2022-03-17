Blackpool man who threw heavy masonry at police during two and a half hour rooftop stand-off given suspended jail term
A Blackpool man who staged a two and a half hour rooftop stand-off with police given suspended jail term.
At one stage 28-year-old Thomas Nolan threw heavy masonry at officers who called in a specialist negotiator to talk him down.
"This was nothing short of appalling and aggressive behaviour. If you appear before to me again you will go straight to prison”, District Judge Jane Goodwin told Nolan of Bond Street, Blackpool.
He pleaded guilty to threatening and abusive Behaviour.
Read More
He was given a 16 week jail term suspended for two years, ten days rehabilitation, a 120 day alcohol monitoring order and must also pay £613 in compensation and costs.
Scott Parker prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said police were called to what started as a domestic incident in Bond Street.
The incident escalated with a police helicopter used to trace Nolan who escaped arrest.
When police located Nolan he started a barrage of homophobic abuse against officers before throwing the missile.
David Charnley, defending, said his client had got a job and accepted his behaviour had been appalling.