Teen ‘fascinated' by police sentenced after staging hoax bomb threat at Blackpool North Railway Station

Kye Cudlip sent police text messages and voicemails detailing how he had placed an electronically controlled bomb at Blackpool North Railway Station on July 7, 2021.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how the 19-year-old sent the first message at 10.53pm, warning police an improvised explosive device would detonate in two hours.

British Transport Police were informed and more messages from Cudlip followed.

Kye Cudlip has been jailed after staging a hoax bomb threat at Blackpool North Railway Station.

But police traced the messages and Cudlip was later arrested.

Cudlip admitted making an illegal bomb hoax.

His lawyer Howard Green said he had a "fascination" with the police and was on a photography course at the time.

He added: "He has a previous conviction for going to police stations and taking pictures of police."

In September 2021, Cudlip was convicted of harassing police officers after he repeatedly took pictures of their faces and vehicles.

Cudlip admitted harassing five separate officers - two of them detectives - and was given a one year community punishment with 15 days' rehabilitation, a four-week curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs.

Mr Green said Cudlip had been suffering mental health difficulties at the time of that offence. He had been given a community punishment and had complied with it.

"He still has his police obsession but is coping with it better," Mr Green added.

In relation to the bomb hoax offence, Cudlip, of North Promenade, Cleveleys, was handed a 26-week suspended jail sentence and given an eight-week curfew on Tuesday.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in costs.

In July 2021, Cudlip was hailed a hero after he saved a drowning man's life.

He was walking along the seafront in Fleetwood when he heard a man crying out for help.

When he went to investigate, he found a man neck-deep in water.

After alerting the police and coastguard, Cudlip helped guide them to the man's position.

His actions resulted in the casualty being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be treated for water inhalation.

Rescuers branded Kye the “hero of the hour,” and said they had “no doubt he had contributed to saving a life.”