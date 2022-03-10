Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court sent Benjamin Fisher, 38, of Hornby Road, to prison for 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £600 costs.

He was also handed a two-year restraining order.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Fisher was found guilty of assaulting the same victim twice and causing criminal damage.

During one assault he threatened her with a car jack and rubbed a £10 note in her face after rubbing it on his bottom.