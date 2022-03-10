Blackpool man who subjected woman to humiliating assault jailed
A Blackpool man who subjected a woman to an assault has been jailed.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:10 am
Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court sent Benjamin Fisher, 38, of Hornby Road, to prison for 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £600 costs.
He was also handed a two-year restraining order.
Fisher was found guilty of assaulting the same victim twice and causing criminal damage.
During one assault he threatened her with a car jack and rubbed a £10 note in her face after rubbing it on his bottom.