Blackpool man who subjected woman to humiliating assault jailed

A Blackpool man who subjected a woman to an assault has been jailed.

By Court reporter
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:10 am

Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court sent Benjamin Fisher, 38, of Hornby Road, to prison for 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £600 costs.

He was also handed a two-year restraining order.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Fisher was found guilty of assaulting the same victim twice and causing criminal damage.

During one assault he threatened her with a car jack and rubbed a £10 note in her face after rubbing it on his bottom.

