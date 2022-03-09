Court issues warrant for Blackpool hotel and club owner
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Blackpool hotel and club owner.
It was applied for by the Insolvency Service which oversees bankruptcies in the United Kingdom.
Blackpool Magistrates Court issued the warrant after being told 41 year old Neil Cropper, of High Street could not be traced at addresses in the resort.
He faces an allegation of illegally using a company name which had been prohibited under the Insolvency Act the Trades Hitel and Kaos Bar.