Police launched a search for Tommy Lee Smith, 41, after he failed to return to the open prison, off Kirkham bypass, following a spell of temporary leave.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Smith was caught in the resort when police halted the van he was driving because it was uninsured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool, gave a false name to officers before running away, dropping a knife as he fled.

Police launched a search for Tommy Lee Smith, 41, after he failed to return to HMP Kirkham where he was serving a prison sentence for drugs offences

He was later caught in a pub where Smith spat at one of the arresting officers.

He admitted assault, possessing the knife, driving without insurance and being at large from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates were told that Smith had been granted leave from prison so he could spend time with his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was serving a jail term for illegal drug supply before he absconded from prison.