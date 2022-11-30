Blackpool man Tommy Lee Smith was armed with a knife whilst on the run from HMP Kirkham
A man has admitted being armed with a knife whilst on the run from Kirkham Prison.
Police launched a search for Tommy Lee Smith, 41, after he failed to return to the open prison, off Kirkham bypass, following a spell of temporary leave.
Blackpool Magistrates heard how Smith was caught in the resort when police halted the van he was driving because it was uninsured.
Smith, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool, gave a false name to officers before running away, dropping a knife as he fled.
He was later caught in a pub where Smith spat at one of the arresting officers.
He admitted assault, possessing the knife, driving without insurance and being at large from prison.
Magistrates were told that Smith had been granted leave from prison so he could spend time with his son.
He was serving a jail term for illegal drug supply before he absconded from prison.