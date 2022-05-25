Blackpool man left seriously injured after being attacked by thugs in Layton

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment after he was beaten by several men in the Kingscote Park area.

The vicious attack happened 5 months ago, just days before Christmas, at around 3.45pm on December 17.

Lancashire Police are now urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to come forward as the force continues its investigation.

Police want to identify this man after a serious assault in the Kingscote Park area of Layton on December 17

A police spokesman said: “We understand the attack happened some time ago but are urging people to come forward and assist our enquiries.

"Following CCTV enquiries, we would like to identify this man as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0935 of December 17.