Blackpool man left seriously injured after being attacked by thugs in Layton

A man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked by a group of men in Layton.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:47 am

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment after he was beaten by several men in the Kingscote Park area.

The vicious attack happened 5 months ago, just days before Christmas, at around 3.45pm on December 17.

Lancashire Police are now urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to come forward as the force continues its investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police want to identify this man after a serious assault in the Kingscote Park area of Layton on December 17

Read More

Read More
Fleetwood schools warning after man tries to lure children into his car near Wes...

A police spokesman said: “We understand the attack happened some time ago but are urging people to come forward and assist our enquiries.

"Following CCTV enquiries, we would like to identify this man as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0935 of December 17.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.