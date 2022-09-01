Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old Jamie Benjamin Hardman, of Eastbourne Road, knew the woman had been put to bed by her boyfriend and sneaked into her flat as the party at the property continued above.

“The influence of drink and drugs is so often the case when a decent bloke such as you behaves out of character,” Inner London Crown Court Judge Jane Rowley told Hardman, who has never been in trouble before.

Hardman pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault by penetration at the Tooting Bec address in south-west London in the early hours of January 1, 2021.

Jamie Hardman, from Blackpool, has been jailed after groping a woman at a party in London

After his arrest he resigned from the company he co-founded, which brings puppies to businesses and workplaces for the mental well-being of staff.

Hardman sobbed throughout the hour-long hearing attended by his parents and sister and Judge Rowley told him: “I accept your remorse. Those are not crocodile tears, you are a decent fellow struggling to accept what he has done.

“I am going to pass the shortest sentence I can and I have followed the rock-bottom figure a judge can impose, but it is my duty to send you to prison immediately.”

Hardman received three years and four months imprisonment, must sign the sex offenders register for life and comply with a 15-year restraining order, prohibiting him contacting the victim.

He had always fought the case until police, urged by prosecutor Avantika Prakash, forensically examined the inside of the victim’s knickers and found his DNA.

“It was approximately 2-3am when the complainant, who was feeling ill, was put to bed by her boyfriend, who placed a plastic bowl next to her,” Ms Prakash told the court.

“Later, Mr Hardman went to the bedroom and got into the bed and the complainant felt a hand unbutton her jeans and go inside her knickers.

“She stirred, but when she heard this defendant say: ‘It’s alright,’ she realised it was not her boyfriend and got up and ran into her bathroom in a highly distressed state.”

Her boyfriend confronted an apologetic Hardman and twice punched him in the face as he broke down, claiming he did not know what had happened due to his intoxicated condition.

“The next day Mr Hardman visited the victim and said he was sorry, that his behaviour was out of character and he did not know what he was doing and hoped everyone could move on,” said Ms Prakash.

When questioned by police Hardman claimed there was “consensual kissing on the bed,” but could remember little more, having consumed eight beers, a bottle of gin, cocaine and ecstasy.

In her victim impact statement the woman said she had suffered “intense anxiety” and “insomnia” since the assault.

She described “horrific night terrors” and flashbacks that required five months of therapy and medication as she struggled with her mental health.

“She was extremely drunk and the Crown say she can be said to be extremely vulnerable at the time,” added Ms Prakash. “The offence is also aggravated by Mr Hardman being under the influence of a mixture of alcohol and drugs.”

Hardman’s lawyer Steven Gosnell conceded the forensic results prompted the late guilty plea.

“Up until then the defendant had a very limited memory of what happened in that room apart from some spooning and kissing,” he said.

However, Judge Rowley disagreed telling the court: “Saying there was consensual kissing was a lie to cover up his reprehensible behaviour.”

Mr Gosnell told the court: “He has been brought up by his mother and father in an exemplary way and the remorse that he shows is genuine and he is clearly petrified about what will happen to him today.

“In his own words he said: ‘These are not the actions of the person I thought I was.’ He could not get his head around the allegation and where he went that night.

“The mixture of the cocktail of alcohol and drugs led him to behave in the way he did. He comes from good stock to use an old-fashioned phrase.”

Judge Rowley announced: “It is an incredibly sad case and the guidelines call for an immediate custodial sentence.

“He has led a constructive life and can be said to be of exemplary character.

“I love my job and it is very hard to impose a sentence on you, but you know you must go to prison,” she told Hardman.

“In those early hours you knew she was the worse for wear for drink and you followed her into her home. A woman in that condition cannot give her consent.

“You have studied, you are hard-working and you have made something of your life and I am touched by the references and letters from your mother and father and sister and the friends who hold you in high esteem.

“You have been a brave man admitting what you did and I am sure when you come out you will come out a better man.”

