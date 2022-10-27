David Scholes, of Hornby Road, made his first court appearance on Thursday (October 27) after being charged with three counts of rape.

The 33-year-old also faces two allegations of sexually assaulting a woman he met online via Facebook.

He denied the offences when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court also heard Scholes had been charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order twice and one count of arson – offences he also denied.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 30.

When a person is remanded in custody it means that they will be detained in prison until their trial begins.

