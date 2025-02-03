A 28-year-old man from Blackpool will appear in court accused of stealing his dead friend’s designer clothes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grieving mum Julie Knowles lost her son Jamie Pearson (pictured below) to suicide in August last year, when the 27-year-old tragically took his own life in the A&E toilets at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

You can learn more about Jamie’s tragic death at Blackpool Vic A&E in our report - 'My suicidal son went to hospital to save his life and they left him to die alone in a toilet'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Pearson, 27, was found unresponsive in the disabled toilets of the emergency ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday, August 16. Credit: Max Fox / GoFundMe | Max Fox

In the months that followed, heartbroken Julie was visited by one of Jamie’s ‘best friends’, George Hurst, who she said would often turn up at her house to ‘check on her’.

On New Year’s Eve, Julie was horrified to discover her son’s wardrobe had been raided and “half his clothes were missing”.

She suspected George Hurst and reported him to police. A number of items were reported missing, including designer clothes by Stone Island and Moncler, as well as watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurst was later arrested and charged with the thefts. He will appear in court in March.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “George Hurst, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft in a dwelling. He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on March 14, 2025.”