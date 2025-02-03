Blackpool man charged with stealing his dead best friend's designer clothes
Grieving mum Julie Knowles lost her son Jamie Pearson (pictured below) to suicide in August last year, when the 27-year-old tragically took his own life in the A&E toilets at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
You can learn more about Jamie’s tragic death at Blackpool Vic A&E in our report - 'My suicidal son went to hospital to save his life and they left him to die alone in a toilet'.
In the months that followed, heartbroken Julie was visited by one of Jamie’s ‘best friends’, George Hurst, who she said would often turn up at her house to ‘check on her’.
On New Year’s Eve, Julie was horrified to discover her son’s wardrobe had been raided and “half his clothes were missing”.
She suspected George Hurst and reported him to police. A number of items were reported missing, including designer clothes by Stone Island and Moncler, as well as watches.
Hurst was later arrested and charged with the thefts. He will appear in court in March.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “George Hurst, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft in a dwelling. He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on March 14, 2025.”