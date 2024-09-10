“They let him die. They failed him,” says a heartbroken mum whose suicidal son was found dead inside a locked toilet at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Pearson, a “kind, gentle and talented” 27-year-old, was found unresponsive in the disabled toilets of the emergency department on the morning of Friday, August 16.

Mum Julie Knowles said he had been in a highly distressed state when he was brought into A&E at around 7pm the night before after taking an overdose of prescription drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an anxious four-hour wait he was ushered into the emergency ward and placed on a drip for 10 hours as medics sought to prevent damage to his liver.

Jamie Pearson, 27, was found unresponsive in the disabled toilets of the emergency ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday, August 16. Credit: Max Fox / GoFundMe | Max Fox

Julie was eager for Jamie to speak to the mental health team but was told he was in a safe place and would get any help he needed after he had been treated for his overdose.

Sadly, that would be too late for Jamie who was battling what doctors described as acute psychosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overcome with panic and fear and tormented by paranoid delusions - a desperate Jamie took himself to the disabled toilet on the A&E ward and killed himself.

Today, September 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day. In support of this campaign, the Gazette spoke with Jamie’s mum to highlight the concerns Julie has over the care provided to her son prior to his death, and the challenges faced by those in crisis when seeking support.

“They failed my son. They left him to die”

Julie says she feels “broken” after losing Jamie and believes more should have been done at A&E to keep her son safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was in a bad way, but he wanted to get better. He wanted help. That’s why he was there at A&E”, said Julie.

“He drove himself to the hospital in his van after taking an overdose of prescription tablets. But when he got there he was made to wait over four hours before they saw him and in that time, he was left to sit there with all those dark thoughts running round his head.

“What really upset me was the lack of compassion from those who were there to care for him.

“He was so vulnerable and suffering a breakdown, but when he asked a nurse whether he could speak to the mental health team, he was shot down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was there when they told him, “we need to get you better physically first, before we can treat you for that” - but it was the way she said it - she was so blunt and impatient with him, and I saw Jamie’s face, how he shrank back into himself.

“I think the attitude of that nurse set him back, he was already feeling fragile and I think her lack of empathy affected him.

“He was still on the drip at 10am the next morning and nobody had spoken to him about his mental health or how he was feeling.

“I returned to the hospital in the morning and asked where he was, and they said he might be in the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I checked the men’s loos but there was no sign of him. They said he might be in the disabled toilets, so I went inside and the light was off. The door to one of the cubicles was closed but no one answered when I called out.

“I tried to open the door but it was locked from inside and I felt sick in my heart. I thought, please don’t let this be Jamie.

“Staff came and prised the door open and my heart dropped. It was my beautiful boy. He’d taken his own life.”

Medics rushed Jamie to ICU in a desperate bid to save his life, but sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie's mum Julie is now seeking answers as to why her vulnerable son was left to take his own life on a hospital ward - the very place he had sought help and refuge in his darkest hour | Julie Knowles

“Jamie’s story needs to be heard”

Julie is now seeking answers as to why her vulnerable son was left to take his own life on a hospital ward - the very place he had sought help and refuge in his darkest hour.

“Why did nobody think of checking on him? He was in that toilet for over 20 minutes?”, she asks.

“Why was he not allowed the opportunity to speak to the mental health team after his suicide attempt?

“Jamie was in the care of the hospital for 15 hours, but no one spoke to him about his state of mind?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and 27 years later, that’s where his life ended,” says Julie. “It’s too painful for me to even think about.”

Jamie's mum Julie is now seeking answers as to why her vulnerable son was left to take his own life on a hospital ward - the very place he had sought help and refuge in his darkest hour | Julie Knowles

“It all started when he went on holiday to Spain”

In the weeks leading up to Jamie’s tragic suicide, the 27-year-old had been struggling with acute paranoia, says mum Julie.

“He had a bit of anxiety growing up, a bit of paranoia, but nothing we really had to worry about.

“Then in June, he went on holiday with his mates to Benidorm. But he came back early, and he was different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He came home saying people were out to get him, they were after him. He had taken some cocaine in Spain, so we thought it might be down to this, but it was getting worse and worse.

“He was saying such strange things. He was saying things that didn’t make any sense. It was like gibberish and he thought people were out to get him.

“We got him an appointment at the Harbour and he agreed to go, for my sake, but he still believed in his delusions. He believed they were really happening to him.

“The psychiatrist at the Harbour said Jamie was suffering from psychosis but was reluctant to admit him into the facility. He said medication would help, which it did, for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that was as far as mental health support went for Jamie. We were left to try and manage his condition ourselves.

“More needs to be done for others like my Jamie, there are so many out there who need help but don’t know where to turn to.

“And when they do seek help, they’ll sometimes hit a brick wall. Things need to change. We need more support and we need it fast.

“Nothing will bring my boy back. But it’s not too late to save others, and their families from this unimaginable pain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kind, funny, talented and handsome”

“Being a single parent, we were always so close,” said Julie.

“Jamie had everything going for him. He was kind, funny, handsome, and had his own business which he was making a success. He was just so talented. He had everything to live for.

“I believe he really wanted to get better. He told me did. But I honestly believe they failed him when he needed their help the most, at the hospital. They failed in their duty of care to him and they left him to die in those toilets.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Statement from Blackpool Vic

Marie Forshaw, Acting Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery, Allied Health Professionals and Quality at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said an investigation into Jamie’s death at the hospital is under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The Trust, together with our colleagues at Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust, is investigating a tragic and distressing incident which occurred in A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital last month.

“The coroner has been informed and for this reason it feels inappropriate to give any more details, other than the family and colleagues involved are being supported by the Trust as you would expect.”

Need someone to talk to?

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans.

They won't judge you or tell you what to do, and you can call them for free any time, day or night - call 116 123.