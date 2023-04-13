News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after BMW crashes into wall in Whitegate Drive

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after a BMW smashed into multiple vehicles before hitting a garden wall.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST

Emergency services were called to the collision in Whitegate Drive, near the junction with Gloucester Avenue, at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday (April 12).

Pictures from the scene show the grey BMW suffered extensive damage in the smash, leaving debris strewn across the road.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service also said the car struck three other vehicles before hitting the wall.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a BMW crashed into a wall in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a BMW crashed into a wall in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)
Police later confirmed a 38-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving and drink-driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (April 13).

Two fire engines and an ambulance attended the scene.

The car suffered extensive damage in the crash (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)The car suffered extensive damage in the crash (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)
“We were on scene for approximately 20 minutes before leaving the incident in the hands of police,” a spokesperson for LFRS added.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.