News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
39 minutes ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
2 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
3 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
4 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
4 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Debris left strewn across road after car crashes into garden wall in Blackpool

A BMW crashed into a garden wall after reportedly losing a wheel in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 19:17 BST

Emergency services were called to the collision in Whitegate Drive, near the junction with Gloucester Avenue, at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday (April 12).

Pictures from the scene show the grey BMW suffered extensive damage in the smash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An eyewitness said the car careered into the wall after losing a wheel, but this has not yet been confirmed.

A BMW crashed into a garden wall in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool (Credit: )A BMW crashed into a garden wall in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool (Credit: )
A BMW crashed into a garden wall in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool (Credit: )
Most Popular

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the car struck three other vehicles before hitting the wall.

“We were on scene for approximately 20 minutes before leaving the incident in the hands of police,” a spokesperson for LFRS added.

Hide Ad

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene (Credit: Kevin Hodgson)
Related topics:BlackpoolBMWEmergency servicesLancashire Police