Debris left strewn across road after car crashes into garden wall in Blackpool
A BMW crashed into a garden wall after reportedly losing a wheel in Blackpool.
Emergency services were called to the collision in Whitegate Drive, near the junction with Gloucester Avenue, at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday (April 12).
Pictures from the scene show the grey BMW suffered extensive damage in the smash.
An eyewitness said the car careered into the wall after losing a wheel, but this has not yet been confirmed.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the car struck three other vehicles before hitting the wall.