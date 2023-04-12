Emergency services were called to the collision in Whitegate Drive, near the junction with Gloucester Avenue, at approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday (April 12).

Pictures from the scene show the grey BMW suffered extensive damage in the smash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eyewitness said the car careered into the wall after losing a wheel, but this has not yet been confirmed.

A BMW crashed into a garden wall in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool (Credit: )

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the car struck three other vehicles before hitting the wall.

“We were on scene for approximately 20 minutes before leaving the incident in the hands of police,” a spokesperson for LFRS added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.