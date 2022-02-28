Blackpool man arrested after being found with 85 snap bags of suspected cocaine 'valued at £1k'

Police stopped a vehicle close to the junction of Livingstone Road and Hornby Road at around 2.50am on Friday (February 25).

85 snap bags of suspected cocaine "valued at around £1k" were subsequently discovered following a search of the car with a police dog.

A 46-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A man was arrested after he was caught with 85 snap bags of suspected cocaine in Blackpool. (Credit: Google)

Temp Supt Mark Morle, of Lancashire Police, said: "This arrest was thanks to the quick-thinking actions of our officers.

"We know the huge impact drugs can have on our communities and we will do everything we can to stop and target those involved.

"Anyone looking to commit such crimes will expect a robust response to keep our county safe."