Blackpool man admits breaching sex offence order by chatting to kids online - but denies rape plot
A Blackpool man appeared in Preston Crown Court on Tuesday to deny plotting to rape a child after he was caught engaging in inappropriate chats online.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:30 pm
Mark Presley, 53, of Layton Crescent, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, and two attempted breaches of a previously-imposed sexual harm prevention order.
He pleaded not guilty to arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Presley will appear again at Preston Crown Court on April 11, and may be sentenced on May 3.