Blackpool man admits breaching sex offence order by chatting to kids online - but denies rape plot

A Blackpool man appeared in Preston Crown Court on Tuesday to deny plotting to rape a child after he was caught engaging in inappropriate chats online.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:30 pm

Mark Presley, 53, of Layton Crescent, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, and two attempted breaches of a previously-imposed sexual harm prevention order.

He pleaded not guilty to arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Presley will appear again at Preston Crown Court on April 11, and may be sentenced on May 3.

