Over 200 cannabis plants found after police conduct drugs raid in Blackpool

Police “acting on community intelligence” executed a warrant in Bright Street on Tuesday (March 22).

217 cannabis plants were found once officers gained entry.

They were subsequently destroyed by police.

“No persons were found within the premises,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Enquiries are continuing to locate those responsible.

"The premises has now been given a prohibition notice by the council and the owners will be prosecuted.”

The unused fertiliser was given to local allotments who sell and donate their proceeds to the Air Ambulance Service.

