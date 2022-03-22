Over 200 cannabis plants found after police conduct drugs raid in Blackpool
217 cannabis plants will be destroyed after they were found during a drugs raid in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:44 pm
Police “acting on community intelligence” executed a warrant in Bright Street on Tuesday (March 22).
217 cannabis plants were found once officers gained entry.
They were subsequently destroyed by police.
“No persons were found within the premises,” a spokesman for the force said.
“Enquiries are continuing to locate those responsible.
"The premises has now been given a prohibition notice by the council and the owners will be prosecuted.”