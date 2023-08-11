From a man caught carrying a knife to a mum caught driving under the influence of drugs – these are nine of the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Man accused of handling stolen goods

Ryan Collins was accused of handling stolen goods – an £850 car.

The 29-year-old, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, denied the offence at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was bailed until his trial on November 17.

Man caught carrying knife after acting suspiciously near Coral Island

Officers became suspicious of Macauley Burnett after he was seen acting suspiciously near Coral Island.

Police subsequently found a knife after searching the 28-year-old.

He admitted possessing the blade when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Burnett was bailed pending the pre-sentence reports.

Man caught with bag of cocaine

Dylan Platts was found with a bag of cocaine worth £100 after police pulled over a car in which he was a passenger.

The 21-year-old, of Buxton Avenue, Blackpool, was also in breach of a previously imposed suspended sentence.

Blackpool Magistrates imposed an increased suspended sentence of 24 months.

He must do a six month drug rehabilitation order and was fined £461.

His lawyer Robert Castle said Platts had taken steps to overcome his drug problem.

Mum-of-three caught driving car while under the influence of drugs

Stephanie McGawley was found to over the limit for cannabis when she was pulled over in Blackpool.

The 34-year-old, of Cambridge Road, Blackpool, admitted the offence at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

She was fined £197 and banned from driving for a year.

The court heard she used the drug to combat anxiety.

Roofer tests positive for cocaine after being pulled over

Graham McCue tested positive for cocaine after police stopped his car in Staining.

The 39-year-old admitted possessing the drug and drug driving when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He was given a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days and 40 hours unpaid work.

He was banned from the road for 16 months.

Victim of stabbing attack caught carrying large knife

Travis Crabtree forgot that he was carrying a large knife when he went out drinking in the resort.

A worried passer-by called the police after he fell asleep in Caroline Street.

Officers found the knife down his pants after waking the 34-year-old up.

Crabtree, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, admitted having the knife in public.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered probation reports ready for sentencing on September 13.

His lawyer Steven Duffy said: “Mr Crabtree bares the scars of when he was the victim of a stabbing.

“He bought the knife from a local market for his own protection.”

Man argued with police as firefighters dealt with incident near his home

Benjamin Devoy became argumentative with police as he tried to get to his home despite firefighters attending a nearby incident.

The 38-year-old was arrested for obstructing an officer and admitted the offence at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £197.

Devoy, of Coronation Street, told the court: “I accept I was too aggressive but the police were aggressive as well.”

‘I was an idiot’: Man admits to drink driving in Blackpool town centre

John Clements was under the influence of alcohol when he got into his Jaguar on Abingdon Street.

The 36-year-old was arrested following a police tip off.

Blackpool Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months and ordered him to pay £253 in costs.

Clements said he had lost his job as a result of his actions.

Man admits to being drunk and disorderly

Steven Allen admitted to being drunk and disorderly on Bank Hey Street.

The 55-year-old told the court that he thought a police officer had been following him and got angry.