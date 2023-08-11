News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool magistrates sentence man for attacking girlfriend in Fleetwood and two men who tried to help

By Vanessa Sims
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST

A young woman was beaten up in her own home by her boyfriend.

Ex-painter and decorator Gordon Gibson punched and kicked his victim.

Then he grabbed her by the hair and flung her to the floor.

The woman then ran from the property in Fleetwood looking for help.

Two men went to her assistance and Gibson then assaulted one of them punching him to the pavement.

Gibson, 26, of Denfield Avenue, Dundonald, Fife, was found guilty at a previous hearing to assaulting the woman causing actual bodily harm, assault on the male, criminal damage to the woman's phone and a bail act offence.

The father-of-five who spent seven months living in Fleetwood committed the attacks in the town in November 2022.

The court heard he had his cousin had been drinking with the woman but Gibson and her fell out over possible drug use.

It was then he committed what was called 'short but intense' attack.

Magistrates were told Gibson had returned to live in Scotland where he was now doing groundwork for a living.

Gibson was given 24 weeks jail suspended for a year. He will pay £300 costs and £200 compensation to his female victim and £50 to the male victim.He was also made the subject of a one year restraining order.

