A young woman was beaten up in her own home by her boyfriend.

Ex-painter and decorator Gordon Gibson punched and kicked his victim.

Then he grabbed her by the hair and flung her to the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman then ran from the property in Fleetwood looking for help.

Two men went to her assistance and Gibson then assaulted one of them punching him to the pavement.

Gibson, 26, of Denfield Avenue, Dundonald, Fife, was found guilty at a previous hearing to assaulting the woman causing actual bodily harm, assault on the male, criminal damage to the woman's phone and a bail act offence.

The father-of-five who spent seven months living in Fleetwood committed the attacks in the town in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had his cousin had been drinking with the woman but Gibson and her fell out over possible drug use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then he committed what was called 'short but intense' attack.

Magistrates were told Gibson had returned to live in Scotland where he was now doing groundwork for a living.