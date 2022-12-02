News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackpool Magistrates ban BMW driver who was seen drinking from wine bottle in town centre

A woman has been banned from the road after she was seen swigging from a bottle of wine in Poulton town centre before getting behind the wheel of her BMW and driving away.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:24pm

A witness tipped off police who followed Andrea Smith, 55, before she was pulled her over and asked to take a roadside breath test.

She failed and the test revealed she was almost four times over the legal limit.

Hide Ad

Smith, of Belgrave Road, Poulton, had been found guilty in her absence at a previous hearing for failing to provide a follow up sample when she was arrested and taken to a local police station.

A witness tipped off police after they reported seeing Andrea Smith, 55, drink from a bottle of wine in Poulton town centre before driving away in her BMW. A road side breath test revealed she was almost four times over the limit

Most Popular

She was also guilty of driving with a bald tyre on her BMW.

Read More
Hambleton man Thomas Hale charged with grooming girl in her early teens
Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Smith was given further chances to provide a second sample of breath, but failed to do so.

Steven Townley, defending Smith, said: “She is highly unlikely to offend again. She has lost her job because of this offence.”

Hide Ad

Smith was banned from driving for two years and handed a one year community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours unpaid work.