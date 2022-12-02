Blackpool Magistrates ban BMW driver who was seen drinking from wine bottle in town centre
A woman has been banned from the road after she was seen swigging from a bottle of wine in Poulton town centre before getting behind the wheel of her BMW and driving away.
A witness tipped off police who followed Andrea Smith, 55, before she was pulled her over and asked to take a roadside breath test.
She failed and the test revealed she was almost four times over the legal limit.
Smith, of Belgrave Road, Poulton, had been found guilty in her absence at a previous hearing for failing to provide a follow up sample when she was arrested and taken to a local police station.
She was also guilty of driving with a bald tyre on her BMW.
Blackpool Magistrates heard how Smith was given further chances to provide a second sample of breath, but failed to do so.
Steven Townley, defending Smith, said: “She is highly unlikely to offend again. She has lost her job because of this offence.”