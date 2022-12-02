News you can trust since 1873
Hambleton man Thomas Hale charged with grooming girl in her early teens

A 36-year-old man has been charged with sexually grooming a girl in her early teens.

By Matthew Calderbank
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 2:33pm

Thomas Hale, 36, of Woodhall Gardens, Hambleton faces a total of ten sexual offence allegations dating back to the beginning of 2021.

He is accused of inciting a child into sex acts via conversations, possessing extreme pornography and sending sexual images to a child in her early teens.

He did not enter any pleas before he was granted bail at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Friday, December 2).

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

His cases were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on January 3, 2023.