Hambleton man Thomas Hale charged with grooming girl in her early teens
A 36-year-old man has been charged with sexually grooming a girl in her early teens.
By Matthew Calderbank
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 2:33pm
Thomas Hale, 36, of Woodhall Gardens, Hambleton faces a total of ten sexual offence allegations dating back to the beginning of 2021.
He is accused of inciting a child into sex acts via conversations, possessing extreme pornography and sending sexual images to a child in her early teens.
He did not enter any pleas before he was granted bail at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Friday, December 2).