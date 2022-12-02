Thomas Hale, 36, of Woodhall Gardens, Hambleton faces a total of ten sexual offence allegations dating back to the beginning of 2021.

He is accused of inciting a child into sex acts via conversations, possessing extreme pornography and sending sexual images to a child in her early teens.

He did not enter any pleas before he was granted bail at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Friday, December 2).

Blackpool Magistrates' Court