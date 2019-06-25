Blackpool Magistrate sentences Edward Plumb after theft of 62 year old woman's handbag

Have your say

Edward Plumb has been sentenced after stealing a 62 year old woman's handbag on Church Street in Blackpool.

Edward Plumb, 28, of no fixed address, stole the woman's handbag on Sunday, June 9, at around 10:20pm was she was walking along Church Street.



Officers say the 62 year old woman was left lying on the floor with injuries to her legs, face and arms after the theft - before a passer-by stopped to help.

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Plumb later used a card from the woman's handbag at the Central Convenience Store, Central Drive, Blackpool.

Police appealed for information and released CCTV images of Plumb which led to his identification.

He was arrested and charged with theft and fraud by false representation.

Plumb appeared at Blackpool Magistrate's Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He has been sentenced to 240 days in prison.