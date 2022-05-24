Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were taken to hospital after blood was spilled outside the flat in Lytham Road in the early hours.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the flat, on the corner of Kirby Road near Home Bargains, at around 1.30am.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and taken into custody.
The flat has been cordoned off with police tape and CSI are at the scene, where splashes of blood can be seen on the pavement and gateposts.
A police spokesman told the Gazette: “It’s an assault. Happened early hours of this morning. Two victims – one aged in his 20s and one in his 30s.
"They both received injuries (not life threatening).
"A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and is in custody.”