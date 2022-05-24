Detectives have released a CCTV image of the suspect, who reportedly brandished a knife at the terrified shop workers before making off with bottles of wine.

The armed robbery happened at the Esso petrol station in Collingwood Avenue at around 4.45am on Wednesday, April 27.

No one was injured in the raid, but Blackpool CID said staff working the night shift were left “extremely shaken” by the man’s knifepoint threats.

Lancashire Police say enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for help identifying a man in security footage.

DC Stu Kane, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a scary incident for the staff in the shop at the time, and it has left them extremely shaken.

"Nobody should be threatened in this way while simply going about their work and we are determined to find the person responsible.

“As part of our investigation we would now like to speak to the man in the attached stills and are asking anybody who recognises him, or has information about who he might be, to get in touch straight away.

"Similarly we would like to speak to anyone who has any other information about this incident.”