Blackpool hotel fire appeal as Lancashire Police investigate cause of devastating blaze
The fire-ravaged New Hacketts Hotel on Blackpool seafront faces demolition after suffering irreparable damage in Monday’s blaze.
Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal for witnesses as the force investigates the cause of the fire which engulfed the derelict hotel on Queen’s Promenade.
Detectives say they are keeping ‘an open mind’ as to how the blaze began while Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service continue to probe its origin.
DC Dan Knowles, of Blackpool CID, said: “This fire has caused irreparable damage to this building and required a significant emergency response.
"While I’m keeping an open mind to its cause, I would ask anybody with information or footage which could assist our enquiries to make contact as soon as possible.”
The fire service said the building suffered ‘irreparable damage’ and the building will likely require demolition.
Police appeal
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fire at a derelict hotel in Blackpool.
“Emergency services were called to Queens Promenade at 2.48pm on Monday (April 24) to reports of a significant fire at a derelict four-storey former hotel.
“Although the fire has been extinguished a cordon remains in place.
“We are working closely with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.
"We are keeping an open mind at this stage.
“Officers are asking for anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area yesterday afternoon to contact the police.
"We would also ask people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist us with our enquiries.”
Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 822 of April 24, 2023.