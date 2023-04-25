Crews are still at the scene this morning but Operation Merlin (‘threat to the public’) has been stood down with the fire now under control.

Road closures are still in place and trams are still disrupted.

Road closures

Queen’s Promenade is closed both ways between Empress Drive (Bispham) and Dickson Road (Gynn Square, Blackpool), and Gynn Avenue is also closed.

Trams are currently unable to operate between Starr Gate and North Pier, but Blackpool Transport is offering a bus replacement service for the northern end of the line.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion while crews, police and utilities providers work at the scene this morning.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the derelict New HacKetts Hotel in Queen's Promenade, Blackpool on Monday, April 24

What happened?

The blaze broke out at the derelict New Hacketts Hotel in Queens Promenade at 2.46pm on Monday afternoon (April 24).

Twelve fire engines attended the scene, including two aerial ladder platforms, a stinger and the drone unit.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties and managed to bring it under control by around 7.30pm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service deployed 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger appliance and the drone team to the hotel fire in Queen's Promenade, Blackpool

Incident Commander Neil Taylor said the fire crews were faced with ‘extreme heat’ and ‘a rapidly developing fire involving almost all of the building’.

Firefighters had to contend with a number of dangers including high, unsupported walls and structural roof timbers which were at risk of collapse.

What caused the fire?

Firefighters use one of two aerial ladder platforms to tackle the blaze at the derelict New Hacketts Hotel in Queen's Promenade, Blackpool

“We do not currently know the cause of the fire,” a spokesman for Lancashire fire service told the Gazette this morning.

An investigation is ongoing but LFRS said they won’t be speculating on the origin or cause until they complete their enquiries.

Was anyone injured?

