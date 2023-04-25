Blackpool hotel fire updates as investigation gets under way into cause of blaze at New Hacketts Hotel
A stretch of Queen’s Promenade remains closed today as an investigation gets under way into the cause of a devastating hotel fire on the seafront – this is everything we know so far as investigators search for answers.
Crews are still at the scene this morning but Operation Merlin (‘threat to the public’) has been stood down with the fire now under control.
Road closures are still in place and trams are still disrupted.
You can read our full report on the fire as it happened here.
Road closures
Queen’s Promenade is closed both ways between Empress Drive (Bispham) and Dickson Road (Gynn Square, Blackpool), and Gynn Avenue is also closed.
Trams are currently unable to operate between Starr Gate and North Pier, but Blackpool Transport is offering a bus replacement service for the northern end of the line.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion while crews, police and utilities providers work at the scene this morning.
What happened?
The blaze broke out at the derelict New Hacketts Hotel in Queens Promenade at 2.46pm on Monday afternoon (April 24).
Twelve fire engines attended the scene, including two aerial ladder platforms, a stinger and the drone unit.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties and managed to bring it under control by around 7.30pm.
Incident Commander Neil Taylor said the fire crews were faced with ‘extreme heat’ and ‘a rapidly developing fire involving almost all of the building’.
Firefighters had to contend with a number of dangers including high, unsupported walls and structural roof timbers which were at risk of collapse.
What caused the fire?
“We do not currently know the cause of the fire,” a spokesman for Lancashire fire service told the Gazette this morning.
An investigation is ongoing but LFRS said they won’t be speculating on the origin or cause until they complete their enquiries.
Was anyone injured?
North West Ambulance Service were in attendance but there have been no reports of injuries.