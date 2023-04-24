News you can trust since 1873
Watch spectacular drone footage as firefighters tackle huge blaze at a hotel on Blackpool Promenade

Drone video footage shows the moment firefighters attempted to tackle a large blaze at a derelict hotel on Queen's Promenade in Blackpool.

By Iain Lynn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 19:38 BST- 1 min read

A dozen fire engines were called to the New Hacketts Hotel on Monday afternoon (April 24) following reports of a fire at the abandoned property.

Residents reported seeing large gusts of smoke from around 3pm, and at 4:50pm.

Read More
Blackpool fire: 12 pictures as firefighters tackle another blaze at New Hacketts...
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger appliance and the drone team at the incident.
At the time, a Lancashire Police spokesman said the matter remained with Lancashire Fire and Rescue to conduct an investigation to establish cause of the fire.

