Blackpool: From the courts 29-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

READ MORE: Wednesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 28-12-17

Diane Brown, 43. drink-driving

A college worker was caught in the police’s Christmas anti drink-driving net as she drove home from her works festive do. Diane Brown was reported to police by a member of the public as driving erratically, possible colliding with a number of cars. A breath test showed she was two-and-a-half times the limit with 85 micrograms of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit. Brown, a 43-year-old single mother, of Faulkner Crescent, St Annes, who works at Bispham Technical College, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. She was banned from the road for two years, fined £350 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £35 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Roger Lowe. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information the driver of a BMW Sport had possibly hit several cars as it was being driven towards Lytham, on December 9 at 1.20am. Police checked the car registration number they had been given. The registered keeper was recorded as living at Falkner Crescent so officers made their way there. As they neared their destination officers saw Brown driving the BMW and she clipped a cone in the road. When asked if she had been drinking Brown told officers she had had one glass of wine. Howard Green, defending, said the night of the offence it had been Brown’s Christmas works do. She picked up a friend and drove to where the event was taking place in Wrea Green. She intended leaving the car but when the do ended it was impossible to get a taxi. She felt she was fine to drive, so she dropped off the friend and drove home. Mr Green added that there was no evidence Brown had collided with any cars.

Ethan Griffiths, 40, drink-driving A drink-driver driver told police: “I have made the biggest mistake of my life.”

Ethan Griffiths, 40, of Brentwood, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £330 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £33 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Lowe. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a special constable saw Griffiths driving a Vauxhall Astra on Addison Road, Fleetwood, on December 8 with a broken headlight. The constable drove alongside Griffiths, noted he was also not wearing his seatbelt and pulled him over. After being cautioned Griffiths said he had made the biggest mistake of his life. A breath test showed he was more than twice the limit with 72 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit. He had a previous conviction for drink-driving from 15 years ago. Griffiths, who apologised, told the judge that he worked on a caravan site, moving caravans and carrying out security duties there. He added that he would not lose his job, but obviously would not be able to drive to move caravans.

John Larkin, 42, threatening behaviour and criminal damage A homeless man hurled office equipment at a Blackpool Council housing officer after being told he could not be referred for accommodation because he had been drinking. John Larkin threw a computer monitor, keyboard and phone at the worker in the offices of Housing Options but they failed to hit the employee because they were plugged in. Larkin, 42, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and causing damage, He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £50 and ordered to pay £200 compensation by District Judge Lowe. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Larkin went into Blackpool Council’s Housing Options department on October 25, saying he was homeless and needed help finding accommodation. He was told he could not be dealt with as he had been drinking and to return the next day. He came back the following day late in the afternoon. Again he was intoxicated. Larkin was described as becoming emotional, aggressive, angry and irrational and threw the office equipment towards the officer, shouting “I might as well be arrested then.”

Ryan Burns, 20, possessing a knife in public A Fleetwood man has denied having a knife in public. Ryan Burns, 20, of Elm Close, was on his bike when he was stopped by police in the early hours of the morning. Officers are alleged to have found a lock knife when the searched him. Burns was bailed and will stand trial on March 13.