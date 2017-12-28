Blackpool: From the courts 28-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Humphries, 44, racially aggravated threatening behaviour An Englishman racially abused a Scotsman telling him to go back home or he would kick his head in. Lee Humphries made his race-hate remarks after he was asked to leave a baker’s shop by the Scotsman because he had been drinking and was disturbing staff. Humphries, 44, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation with £30 victims’ surcharge. Presiding magistrate, Judy Bruck, told him: “This was completely unacceptable and very unpleasant. This gentleman was at work and could not just walk away from you abusing him.” Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Humphries went in Sayers bakers, Lytham Road, on November 30 at 2pm, and was asked to leave by a male worker when he started shouting at a woman staff member. Humphries called the Scottish male worker obscene names and made hate-race remarks. The victim said he felt disgusted. He had lived in England for 24 years, served in the Army and fought for Britain. He added he was proud of his heritage and did not expect to be abused like that. Steven Duffy, defending, said Humphries had argued with his partner about 7am that day and started drinking wine.

Bradley Fleming, 29, dangerous driving, no insurance or MoT and drug-driving A drug-driver led police on a high speed chase in Blackpool before crashing into an oncoming car. Bradley Fleming then climbed out of the back of his badly damaged vehicle and ran off before being tracked down by officers using dogs. Fleming, 20, of Coronation Road, Congleton, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously with no insurance or MoT and two offences of drug driving. He was bailed to appear for sentence on January 17 at Preston Crown Court and banned from the road in the meantime. Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Fleming driving at 90mph in the third lane of the M55 and then drifting across lanes on October 20 at 9.15pm. Fleming exited onto Preston New Road and police illuminated the blue lights on their vehicle indicating he should stop. He then led police on a two minutes pursuit at 60mph before colliding with a car being driven along Langdale Road. Tests showed Fleming, who had a previous conviction for careless driving, had cocaine and Benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, in his blood.

John Walker, 33, burglary A son-in-law repeatedly sneaked into his wife’s parents home and stole jewellery from them. John Walker took jewellery valued at £2,000, much of it of great sentimental value, and sold it to fund his drugs habit. Walker, a33, of Styan Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to burgling his in-laws home on Kenilworth Avenue, Fleetwood, between October 1 and November 11. He was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on January 17. Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Walker’s mother-in-law noticed jewellery including rings chains and bracelets missing from the jewellery box in her bedroom and some of her husband’s jewellery missing from his drawer. Suspicion fell on people who had a key to the address including the couple’s grandson – Walker’s own son. Inquiries revealed Walker had sold some of the jewellery at a Fleetwood jewellers for £150. When interviewed, Walker admitted he had taken his son’s key and used it on three separate occasions to take jewellery and sell it to fund his drugs use. Suzanne Mugford, defending, said over the last 12 months Walker had become addicted to cocaine and that habit had spiralled out of control. Walker’s wife had been aware he had a problem but not the extent of it. Walker’s offence had had a big effect on her and they had now separated.

Lee Hodgson, 50, assault A self-employed joiner was convinced his wife was having affairs whilst he was away working. On his return home he said he found a message on her phone which he believed proved his worst fears. Before the court for sentence was Lee Hodgson, 50, of Fir Grove, Blackpool, who had been found guilty of assaulting his wife by grabbed her neck and chest and tearing her trousers at an earlier trial. Hodgson was given a 12 month community order which will include 30 days rehabilitation.He must pay a £50 fine and his victim £100 compensation and £650 court costs.