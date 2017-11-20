Blackpool: From the courts 20-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Matthew Liffen, 35, drink-driving

A lost phone led to a manager being arrested as a drink-driver by police.

Matthew Liffen had activated a tracker on his phone and when he located it he approached police officers after a man had handed it in.

Liffen had been out on a family celebration the night before and an officer smelt alcohol on his breath.

The 35-year-old defendant, of Cadby Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £650 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £65 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police had just been handed a phone on the morning of October 29, by a man who had found it when Liffen came up and said it was his.

He had driven to John Street in his Mercedes.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 86 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client had been on a family celebration the night before, but had stopped drinking and slept for seven hours.

When he woke he panicked because he had lost his phone with important personal and business information on it, so he used a tracker to pinpoint its location.

He drove because he did not feel over the limit.

The loss of his licence would be significant and have an effect on those workers who worked under him, the court was told.

Jordan Gurie, 24, threatening behaviour

A man has been banned from entering Blackpool Victoria Hospital or its grounds except for medical emergencies and appointments.

Jordan Gurie, 24, of Lytham Road, South Shore, made his first appearance at court and pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour towards a woman with intent to cause her to believe immediate violence would be used against her.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on November 7 at Blackpool.

Gurie was bailed for a trial date to be fixed.

In addition to the hospital ban Gurie must not enter Hawes Side Lane, Marton, or contact the complainant as conditions of his bail.

Steven Beaver, 46, theft

A man who suffered from numerous health problems turned to crime so he could buy electricity.

Steven Beaver had had his benefits cut and needed electricity to operate his fridge which his medication needed to be kept in.

Beaver, 46, of The Spinney, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security officer at Morrisons saw Beaver remove a security tag on a £32 bottle of Jack Daniels whisky on October 2 before hiding it under his top and walking out without paying.

Beaver had a criminal record of 101 previous offences and at the time of the offence was on post prison sentence supervision.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who suffered from a multitude of health problems, had had his benefits cut.

Beaver had stolen the whisky intending to sell it to pay for electricity for his fridge.

Daniel Arden, 36, theft

A man turned to crime and stole after he was evicted from his accommodation by the landlord.

Daniel Ardern, 36, of Caroline Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Ardern was seen concealing a litre bottle of whisky and vodka valued together at £40 from the Co-op on the afternoon of July 4.

Ardern had 35 previous convictions on his record for theft and similar offences.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client had to sofa-surf and live with friend when he was evicted by a landlord.

James Gregson, 42, assault

A man accused of putting his hands on his mother’s shoulders and pushing her to the floor has made his first appearance at court.

James Gregson, 42, of Clifton Drive North, St Annes, pleaded not guilty to assault.

He was bailed to January 23 for trial.

Gregson must not contact his mother or sister or enter the grounds of his mother’s address on Clifton Drive North, or Washington Avenue, Bispham, and Maplewood Drive, Thornton, as conditions of his bail.