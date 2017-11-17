Blackpool: From the courts 17-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Anderson, 33, theft

A patient stole a bag containing £2,500 in cash belonging to a man waiting in a hospital’s accident and emergency department.

Alcoholic, Lee Anderson, was described as thinking “all his Christmas’s had come at once” when he discovered the contents of the bag and he spent all the money on drink.

Anderson, , 33, of Saville Road, South Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks jail, suspended for a year with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on an eight weeks curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £2,500 compensation.

Presiding magistrate, Stuart Barnes, described Anderson’s criminal record as “appalling”.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a businessman was at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s casualty unit on September 1, with his girlfriend, waiting for her to be seen.

He put his bag containing £2,500 in cash, a key fob and business cards on the floor and when his girlfriend was called to an assessment area went with her.

He then realised he had left his bag and immediately returned to get it but it was gone.

Two witnesses told the businessman they had seen a man with a can of alcohol in his pocket take it. Anderson was seen on the hospital CCTV taking the bag and was tracked down by police.

Anderson has a criminal record of 52 offences, the bulk of them for theft.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been addicted to heroin but after getting help from specialists no longer took the drug.

Unfortunately he had replaced that addiction with one to alcohol and he needed help to combat that.

Mr Chappell added: “Alcohol was the catalyst for the offence. He had been drinking and was intoxicated at the hospital.

“He had gone there with an injury and was waiting to be seen. The theft of the bag was opportunistic.

“When he opened it and saw what was inside he thought all his Christmas’s had come at once. He spent all the money on alcohol.”

Daniel Smith, 23, drunk and disorderly

A patient who was drunk was abusive to paramedics in the back of an ambulance and tried to damage medical equipment.

Daniel Smith, 23, of Eaves Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said ambulance control contacted police for help with Smith who had been put in the back of an ambulance on October 23 after being found collapsed in front of Booze Busters on Dickson Road, Blackpool.

Medics said Smith had been kicking out at them and trying to damage life-saving equipment in the ambulance.

The crew refused to treat Smith and police managed to get him out of the ambulance. In the street he was arrested after shouting and swearing at officers.

His bad behaviour carried on towards custody staff at the police station.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had learning difficulties but knew the difference between right and wrong.

Smith had little recollection of events that night but he apologised.

Ricky Andrewatha, 24, theft

A man accused of stealing a £23,000 car during a burglary at a Blackpool house has appeared at court via the video link.

Ricky Andrewatha 24, of no fixed address, is charged with stealing an Audi TT in a break-in at an address on Harley Road, Blackpool, on October 29, 2015.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Jill Brooks, said her client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offence.

She did not ask for bail for him.

Andrewatha was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 13.

Jamie Williams, 33, taking a car without consent, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, making off without paying for fuel

A man accused of taking a car without consent and driving it dangerously has been put on the wanted list.

Jamie Williams, 33, of Chesterfield Road, North Shore, is also accused of three offences of making off from a service station without paying for fuel and driving without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

He had a warrant without bail issued by Blackpool magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.