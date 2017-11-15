Blackpool: From the courts 15-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

READ MORE: Tuesday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 14-11-17



Kelly Litt, 38, failing to ensure child’s regular attendance at school

Two daughters who were told their mother could end up in prison because they played truant from school said they did not care if she was jailed a court was told. The 15-year-old daughter, who had the extremely low attendance rate at school of 6.8 percent, had told education officers she would cut another pupil’s throat, assault school officials and burn the school down. In a report to the court, probation officer Brian Weatherington, told magistrates: “It has been explained to the daughters that mum could go to prison, but their attitude is - they don’t care.”

Kelly Litt, a 38-year-old mother-of-five, of Fairhurst Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of knowingly failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

She was sentenced to three months curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Jane McDonell, told her: “I hope your daughters realise you were very very close to going to custody because of what they have done.”

Mike Caveney, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s Education Department, said the case concerned Litt’s 15-year-old daughter who had an attendance rate at the resort’s Highfield Leadership Academy of just 6.8 percent.

It also involved Litt’s 12-year-old daughter who had an attendance rate of 43.9 percent at Blackpool Aspire Academy.

At meetings between Litt her 15-year-old daughter and education officials the teenager smoked a cigarette in front of officers.The prosecutor said: “She also said she would cut another

pupil’s throat, assault school officials and burns the school down.”

Litt had two similar previous convictions for failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

Litt had tried to explain she could go to prison if they do not stop their behaviour but they still did not change their attitude.

Julie Sharpe, 45, failing to ensure child’s regular attendance at school

A mother allowed her 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter to miss lessons at school.

Julie Sharpe, 45, of Lindale Gardens, South Shore, was found guilty of two offences of knowingly failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school after a trial in her absence.

Sharon Davies, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s education department, said Sharpe’s daughter, who was a pupil at the resort’s South Shore Academy, had an attendance record of 66.6 percent.

It also involved Sharpe’s son, who attended Revoe Learning Academy and had an attendance record of 62.5 percent.

The children missed school sessions between February and June this year.

Sharpe had a previous conviction for knowingly failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

Magistrates adjourned the case for Sharpe to attend to be sentenced.

Joanne Heald, 48, theft and fraud

A care worker accused of stealing more than £6,000 from the elderly woman she looked after has made

her first appearance at court,

Joanne Heald, 48, of Harwood Avenue, St Annes, faces three offences of stealing cash from the pensioner plus identification paperwork, a chequebook and a cash card.

She is also accused of two offences of fraud by using the pensioner’s debit card.

Heald also faces two charges of fraud by dishonestly giving a false employment reference.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between September 27 2016 and January 10 2017.

Heald was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 13.

Ryszard Cleak, 43, making and possessing indecent images of children. possessing extreme pornography

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of having almost 4,000 indecent pictures of children - some at the highest level of depravity.

Ryszard Cleak43, of Lightburne Avenue, St Annes, faces three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of possessing indecent images of children,

He is also accused of possessing extreme pornography.The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 1 and 25 this year. Cleak was bailed to appear at Preston Crown

Court on December 13.

Paul Rammell, 66, rape and indecent assault

A pensioner has appeared at court for the first time to face a host of historic sex offence allegations.

Paul Rammell, 66, of High View Road, Garstang is alleged to have committed the offences which date back to 1980 in Preesall.

Rammell was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court and he will appear at the higher court on December 13.

He was granted bail. Rammell face 19 allegations including rape and indecency assault all said to be on under age girls.