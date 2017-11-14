Blackpool: From the courts 14-11-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

READ MORE: Monday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 13-11-17

Marlelana Krzandeewska, 27, failing to provide a specimen, driving with no licence or insurance

A woman who was driving illegally told police she had been eating chocolate liqueurs.

Marlelana Krzandeewska, who had been asked to provide a sample for alcohol testing, told police she had not been drinking.

Police had seen her speeding, swerving, going through two red lights and aggressively tail-gating another car before undertaking it in South Shore.Krzandeewska, a 27-year-old Polish national, of Lytham Road, South Shore, who worked as a door security officer, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance or a licence.

She was sentenced to a 16 weeks tagged curfew from 10pm to 6am, disqualified from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Carl Blain, 44, assault

A man stormed into his mother’s bedroom after shouting at her and then attacked her injuring her head, arm and hand.

Carl Blain was described as having anger problems and became so annoyed that a probation officer had to cut short an interview with him and could not prepare a pre-sentence report on him for a court.

In victim’s impact statement, Blain’s mother said her son’s behaviour had left her feeling a failure as a mother and worried about her safety.Blain, 44, of Glen Eldon Road, St Annes,

pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 8am and ordered to pay his mother £50 compensation with £85 victims’ surcharge

Paul Westby, 32, assault

A brother punched his sister’s male friend twice in the face when he intervened in an argument between them.

Paul Westby left the friend with injuries to his cheek a cut lip and smashed glasses.Westby, a 32-year-old kitchen worker, of Clegg Street, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £30 and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £85 victims’ surcharge

John Lyons, 39, threatening behaviour

A man hurled a bottle at another man’s head during a street fight in Blackpool town centre.

John Lyons threw the missile, which hit the other man on the back of the head and bounced off, after he was punched.

Lyons, 39, of Derby Road, North Shore, denied threatening behaviour but was found guilty of the offence after a trial in his absence.

He admitted failing to answer bail and being in breach of a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Lyons was sentenced to 12 weeks jail suspended for 12 months and fined £40 with £100 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge

Nicholas Davies, 29, driving while disqualified, no insurance or MOT

A man who was driving illegally was caught when police carried out routine checks on the car.

Nicholas Davies, a 29-year-old seasonal worker, of Buchanan Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance or an MoT. He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 50 hours unpaid work for the community and banned from the road for three months.

Paul Bunting, 43, breach of the peace

A man told police a neighbour at his block of flats had hit him with a hammer.

Paul Bunting then became abusive to an officer and made threats against the neighbour.

Bunting, 43, of Central Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police got a call to go to flats on Central Drive on November 7 at 8.40pm.

Bunting complained to an officer a neighbour had hit him with a hammer a few days previously and he was still suffering pain.

The neighbour was spoken to and when the officer returned Bunting became abusive.

He threatened to do things to the neighbour and tried to push past the officer to get out of the door.

Bunting told magistrates he had nothing to say about the incident.