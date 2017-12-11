Blackpool: From the courts 11-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

READ MORE: Friday’s round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court 08-12-17



Christopher Loop, 33, indecent exposure

A man accused of targeting children and performing a sex act in front of them has made his first appearance at court via the video link.

Christopher Loop, 33, formerly of Blackpool, now of no fixed address, faces six offences of indecently exposing himself to children aged between 10 and 16-years-old.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June 18 and August 15 this year at Blackpool,

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client would not indicate pleas to the offences at that stage and did not ask for bail for Loop.

Loop was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 20.

Gary Carter, 37, breach of the peace

A man causing a disturbance in the street outside his mother’s home asked police to arrest him.

Gary Carter, 37, of Horsebridge Road, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an address in Horsebridge Road on December 5, as a man was causing a fracas outside, kicking the front door.

Carter was outside a property and when an officer spoke to his mother she said her son was drunk, having been drinking all day and he was no longer welcome to stay there.

Carter told magistrates: “I was getting kicked out and I did not want to spend the night on the streets so I asked to get arrested.”

Anthony Warner, 18, assault

A teenager having a tantrum because the Internet connection at his home was not working elbowed his father in the face.

Anthony Warner, who has learning difficulties and a genetic condition which makes him prone to anger outbursts, lashed out as his dad put his arms round him to restrain him.

Warner, 18, of Charles Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to assaulting his father.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Warner started shouting swearing and throwing things because the Internet was not working on December 4 at 9pm.

His father wrapped his arms round him in an attempt to calm him down and Warner lashed out catching his dad in the face.

Warner was described as having a considerable record which included many offences of assault.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client suffered from DiGeorge Syndrome as a result of a genetic defect. This caused him physical and mental health problems and he was prone to anger issues.

Warner had spent time in care and most of his offending had taken place then.

His father fought to get his son to be allowed to live with him and two years ago the defendant moved in with his dad.

Dean Donoghue, 32, drug-driving

A man accused of two offences of drug driving at Blackpool has appeared at court over the videolink.

Dean Donoghue, 32, of Woolfall Crescent, Huyton, Liverpool, is charged with driving a Vauxhall Astra on Cherry Tree Road North with cocaine and a cocaine derivative, Benzoylecgonine, in his body on August 6 this year.

Donoghue pleaded not guilty to the offences and was bailed for a trial date to be set.

Jonathan North, 28, assault

A man rained punches on his former partner after they clashed over money.

Jonathan North also kicked the mother of his child.

North believed that his ex had stolen money from him which was not true Blackpool Magistrates heard.

North, 28, of Worcester Road,Blackpool admitted assault.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting,said the couple had been together for five years before splitting up.

However, North, a vehicle engineer, would see her occasionally and it was after they had been drinking together the row started.

David Charnley, defending, said: “This is normally a polite, hard working and well mannered young man.”

North was given a year-long community order with 15 days rehabilitation and 80 hours unpaid work.

He must also pay his victim £80 compensation.

Charnley,defending,said:”This is normally a polite hardworking and well mannered young man”

North was given a year long community order with 15 days rehabilitation and eighty hours unpaid work .He must pay his victim £100 compensation.

Charnley,defending,said:”This is normally a polite hardworking and well mannered young man”

North was given a year long community order with 15 days rehabilitation and eighty hours unpaid work .He must pay his victim £100 compensation.

Charnley,defending,said:”This is normally a polite hardworking and well mannered young man”

North was given a year long community order with 15 days rehabilitation and eighty hours unpaid work .He must pay his victim £100 compensation.