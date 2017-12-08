Blackpool: From the courts 08-12-17

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Janet Eves, 54, drink-driving

A mother was two-and-a-half times over the alcohol limit when she drove her teenage son to play snooker and told another motorist she was a policewoman.

Janet Eves, a 54-year-old supermarket worker, of Canberra Way, Warton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 23 months, fined £255 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man was parked at Tesco, Lytham Road, on November 2 at 6.40pm, when Eves drove up in a Citroen C1 and parked close behind him.

When the witness went to drive away he indicated with his lights, but Eves sounded her horn and then came over to speak to him.

The witness smelled alcohol on Eves’ breath and alerted the police, who found the defendant still in her car with a can of lager in her bag.

A breath test showed 90 micrograms of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

She had previous similar convictions from the late 1990’s and 2002.

Her son, who had autism, was going to play snooker but his lift let him down.

Snooker was the one thing he looked forward to and she did not want him to get upset so she made the foolish decision to drive him there.

Gary Withers, 53, failing to give correct details after an accident, careless driving, no insurance or MoT

A driver crashed into a law student’s car and then lied and gave her a false name and personal details.

Gary Withers said he panicked after the crash because he did not know whether he was insured or not.

In a victim impact statement the student said the incident had caused her such anxiety she had to see a doctor, suffered financial loss of hundreds of pounds and her university work had been affected.

Withers, 53, of Portree Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to failing to give correct details after an accident, careless driving and having no insurance or MoT.

He was sentenced to a two months curfew from 7pm to 7am, banned from the road for eight months under the penalty points totting-up procedure and ordered to pay £725 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the defendant was driving a Volvo on Ashfield Road on September 16 at 11.30am, when he collided with the rear of the student’s car.

When they exchanged details Withers gave a false name and address.

The student later went to the address to discuss repair costs and was told no-one by the name Withers had given lived there.

At the time of the offences Withers was on licence after serving a prison sentence.

Christine Campbell, 27, theft

A woman struggling for money turned to crime and raided the same shop twice.

Christine Campbell, unemployed, 27, of Rathmore Gardens, Layton, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

She was given a two years conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Campbell went into Boots on November 13, and stole £150 worth of toiletries sets.

The following day she returned to the same shop and again stole £150 of toiletries sets, but this time was caught by a security guard.

Brett Chappell, defending, said she had stolen the goods intending to sell them to get money for a bed-and-breakfast or the deposit for a flat. She now had accommodation.

Tyler McPherson, burglary and fraud

A 21-year-old Blackpool man has been sent for Crown Court trial.

Tyler McPherson, of Claremont Court, is alleged to have burgled a house on Thornbank.

He is further alleged to have fraudulently used a bank card and attempting to steal a car.

He was sent to Preston Crown Court in custody and will appear on January 10.

David McConnell, 34, escaping from lawful custody

A man who has been on the run from Kirkham prison for five montsh after failing to return from home leave has been recaptured and appeared at court.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford sent 34-year-old David McConnell for sentence at Preston Crown Court on January 10 on a charge of escaping from lawful custody.

McConnell formerly of Knotty Ash, Merseyside, was serving a nine year jail term for drugs offences.

He was remanded in custody until he appears at the higher court.