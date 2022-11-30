Blackpool drug-driver arrested twice in one day after ‘skidding onto grass verge at 70mph’ on M6 before ‘driving erratically’ on A6
A Blackpool man was arrested for drug-driving just hours after being apprehended for the same offence in Merseyside.
Police were called to reports of a car swerving across the M6 northbound, close to junction 33, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (November 29).
Motorists reported the car had skidded onto a grass verge at 70mph on the motorway before driving erratically on the A6.
Officers attended the scene and pulled the vehicle over.
The driver – a 51-year-old man from Blackpool – subsequently tested positive for cocaine.
It also transpired the man had been apprehended for the same offence just hours earlier in Merseyside.
“Spending the night in the cells after being arrested for drink or drug-driving doesn’t sound much fun to us,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“So to be arrested for a second time, just hours later, for the same thing, is honestly quite baffling.
“Are the beds in custody really that comfy?”