Blackpool detectives issue update on reports of stranger 'grabbing' toddlers near nursery

Police stepped up patrols after parents reported two ‘suspicious incidents’ where a toddlers were ‘grabbed’ by a woman near a nursery.

On Tuesday (May 24), a three-year-old boy was with his mum on Clevedon Road when the stranger grabbed his hand at around 1pm.

In a separate incident on Wednesday (May 25), it was reported that an unknown woman had touched the hand of another toddler at Happy Tots Nursery in Egerton Road and had then left the area.

Blackpool CID said both incidents have been "investigated thoroughly and we are now satisfied that while both were reported in good faith, no offences have taken place".

DI Jamie Lillystone said: “Both of these incidents have been thoroughly investigated by a large team of detectives and there is now clear evidence that nothing untoward has occurred.

“The first incident was reported in good faith but from CCTV it is clear that the woman walking past the nursery has not made any physical contact with any child, nor attempted to grab her.

“The second incident has also been resolved and the woman identified and we have confirmed that she simply stopped to offer assistance to the young boy, who had walked slightly ahead of his mother. Again, there have not been any criminal offences committed.