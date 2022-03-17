Blackpool child rapist jailed again after ‘duping’ new partner and mum-of-two with fake name

Stephen Pennington, 34, of Gorton Street, has been jailed after staying over at the family’s home in breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed in 2009 for raping a child and as part of his sentence, he was banned from contact with anyone under the age of 18.

But between September and December last year, Pennington sought a relationship with a woman in Blackpool who had no knowledge of his abhorrent crimes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Pennington, 34, of Gorton Street, Blackpool, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 16) after breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

He ‘duped’ her by using a fake name – Stephen Johnson – to cover his tracks and convinced her to let him stay at the home she shared with her children.

When officers became aware of his activity, Pennington was named as a wanted man. But he disappeared and evaded arrest before being caught and charged in December.

At Preston Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 16), he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Det Sgt Sam Johnson, of Blackpool Police, said: “While there is no suggestion Pennington harmed or abused the children he was in contact with, he knew his actions were in breach of his order.

"He even gave a false name to cover his tracks. He duped the woman involved, staying with her family, in clear breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

“We continue to manage registered sexual offenders and I hope this serves as a reminder to those individuals we will always monitor your behaviour.

"If you breach your order you could face a custodial sentence.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.