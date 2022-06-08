A public appeal has been issued as detectives seek to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself on the number 11 bus as it travelled through the resort on Thursday, May 19.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation and the force has now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

In pictures circulated today (Wednesday, June 8), the man appears smartly dressed, wearing a cream-coloured blazer, white shirt, red tie, dark trousers and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognises the man in the photos is urged to get in touch with Lancashire Police.

A spokesman for the force said: “We would like to speak to him as part of our enquiries following reports of an indecent exposure on a bus in Blackpool.

“The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Thursday, May 19 on the number 11 bus in Blackpool, when a man exposed himself, before exiting the bus on Lytham Road, close to Haig Road.

“We would now like to speak to the man in the attached images as part of our enquiries and are asking anybody with information about who he may be to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 724 of Monday, May 23, 2022.