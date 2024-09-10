A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Blackpool.

The teenager was struck by a car in Holmfield Road, North Shore at around 1.30pm.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody. He has been released under investigation.

It was initially feared the 14-year-old’s condition was serious but Lancashire Police have since confirmed that his injuries were ‘relatively minor’.

Police at the scene in Holmfield Road, North Shore on Monday (September 9). Credit: Ray Catlow | Ray Catlow

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.30pm yesterday to a report of a collision between a car and a bike on Holmfield Road.

“The bike rider, a 14-year-old boy, suffered what were thankfully relatively minor injuries.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 5A RTA 1988 - Driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle with concentration of specified controlled drug above specified limit.

“He has been released under investigation.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.