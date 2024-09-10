Blackpool boy, 14, taken to hospital and driver arrested after crash in Holmfield Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike in Blackpool.

The teenager was struck by a car in Holmfield Road, North Shore at around 1.30pm.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody. He has been released under investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was initially feared the 14-year-old’s condition was serious but Lancashire Police have since confirmed that his injuries were ‘relatively minor’.

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

Police at the scene in Holmfield Road, North Shore on Monday (September 9). Credit: Ray Catlowplaceholder image
Police at the scene in Holmfield Road, North Shore on Monday (September 9). Credit: Ray Catlow | Ray Catlow

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.30pm yesterday to a report of a collision between a car and a bike on Holmfield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The bike rider, a 14-year-old boy, suffered what were thankfully relatively minor injuries.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 5A RTA 1988 - Driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle with concentration of specified controlled drug above specified limit.

“He has been released under investigation.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice