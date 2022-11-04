The boy appears to have misled police after telling officers he was attacked by two men who set his clothes on fire in Bancroft Park, off Seasiders Way on Tuesday night (November 1).

The youngster said the pair – wearing hoodies and face masks – approached him in the park at around 8pm and asked if he wanted to see a magic trick.

He claimed the men cruelly set fire to his t-shirt with a cigarette lighter, causing serious burn injuries to the boy’s body.

Following CCTV enquiries and having spoken to the boy involved, police say they are satisfied that no crime has taken place and it was accidental

Members of the public found him injured in the car park next to Blackpool FC. They called 999 and took the boy home to his parents nearby. He was taken to hospital and will need on-going treatment.

The next day, Lancashire Police appealed for help to catch the two men and described the incident as “a horrific assault on a young boy”. You can read the police appeal here.

The force also deployed extra patrols to the area and urged anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.

But after reviewing CCTV footage in the area, detectives say they are now satisfied that no crime occurred.

Boy set fire to himself

Lancashire Police said officers spoke to the boy again and concluded that the cause of his burns was accidental.

Blackpool CID confirmed they are no longer looking for the two men in the police appeal who the boy described as his alleged attackers.

A police spokesman said: “We appealed for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy suffered burns in an assault in Bancroft Park, Blackpool.

“Following CCTV enquiries and having spoken to the boy involved, we are satisfied that no crime has taken place and it was accidental.