Bispham teenager arrested on suspicion of abduction after missing Leyland girl found released on bail

A Bispham teenager who was arrested after police located a missing girl in Blackpool has been released on bail.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:35 am
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:37 am

An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).

Officers on Tuesday (August 16) believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and later confirmed she had been found that evening.

A 19-year-old man from Bispham was also arrested on suspicion of abduction.

On Thursday (August 18), police confirmed he had been released on bail to September 13.

