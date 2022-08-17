Bispham teenager arrested on suspicion of abduction after missing Leyland girl found
A Bispham teenager was arrested after police located a missing girl from Leyland in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:17 pm
An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).
Officers on Tuesday (August 16) believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and launched a renewed appeal to find her.
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday (August 17), police confirmed she had been found.
Most Popular
-
1
Revealed: These are the five most dangerous roads in Blackpool according to our readers
-
2
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
-
3
New St Annes wind sports centre was built without planning permission due to 'miscommunication', says Fylde Council
-
4
Police issue image of a man seen with missing Leyland teenager in Blackpool
-
5
Campaign to help 36 year old Fylde coast dad after terminal cancer diagnosis
Officers later added a 19-year-old man from Bispham was arrested on suspicion of abduction and was in custody.
Read More
Read MoreLarge machete half a metre long found hidden in a public place by Blackpool Poli...