Bispham teenager arrested on suspicion of abduction after missing Leyland girl found

A Bispham teenager was arrested after police located a missing girl from Leyland in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:17 pm
An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).

Officers on Tuesday (August 16) believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and launched a renewed appeal to find her.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday (August 17), police confirmed she had been found.

Officers later added a 19-year-old man from Bispham was arrested on suspicion of abduction and was in custody.

“Thank you again to everyone who shared our appeals for information to help find Milly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A teenager was from Bispham was arrested after a missing girl was found in Blackpool