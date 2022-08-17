Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).

Officers on Tuesday (August 16) believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and launched a renewed appeal to find her.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday (August 17), police confirmed she had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers later added a 19-year-old man from Bispham was arrested on suspicion of abduction and was in custody.

“Thank you again to everyone who shared our appeals for information to help find Milly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.