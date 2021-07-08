Bispham Prom sexual assault investigation ongoing as police appeal for dashcam footage

A woman, aged in her 20s, reported being attacked by a man near Queens Promenade at around 1am on Sunday, June 27.

Uniformed officers were stationed at either end of the cordon from 8am until CSI left the scene at around 5pm.

Today (July 8), detectives appealed for information as well as dashcam footage from motorists who passed the area before and after the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are keen to find the man responsible for this shocking assault," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"We are appealing to any drivers with dashcam footage, travelling between Gynn roundabout and Norbreck Castle in either direction on Queens Promenade, between 11.30pm on June 26 and 2am on June 27, to come forward.

"Any footage, no matter how seemingly short or insignificant, could be crucial to our inquiry."

A woman reported being attacked by a man near Queens Promenade on Sunday, June 27.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to call 101, quoting reference number LC-20210627-0121.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.