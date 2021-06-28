Police investigate sexual assault on Bispham Prom

Police say the woman, aged in her 20s, reported being attacked by a man near Queens Promenade at around 1am on Sunday (June 27).

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Yesterday (Sunday, June 27), the prom was closed to pedestrians whilst CSI sweeped the area between Wolverton Avenue and Duchess Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a woman aged in her 20s reported being attacked by a man near Queens Promenade at around 1am on Sunday (June 27)

Uniformed officers were stationed at either end of the cordon from 8am until CSI left the scene at around 5pm.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating a sexual assault in Blackpool.

"Police were called around 1am on Sunday, June 27 after a woman in her 20s reported being assaulted by a man close to the Queens Promenade area.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation and enquiries are on-going at this time to establish the exact circumstances

Yesterday (Sunday, June 27), Queens Promenade was closed to pedestrians whilst CSI sweeped the area between Wolverton Avenue and Duchess Drive. Uniformed officers were stationed at either end of the cordon from 8am until CSI left the scene at around 5pm

"No arrests have been made.

"The woman is currently being supported by officers."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0121 of June 27.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.