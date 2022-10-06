Balaclava-clad thugs punch man in head before threatening him with knife and stealing his bike during violent Blackpool robbery
A man was punched in the head by a group of thugs before being robbed at knifepoint in Blackpool.
The incident occurred on an alleyway between Westmorland Avenue and Belmont Avenue on Wednesday evening (October 5).
As the victim – a man in his 30s – was cycling along the alleyway, he was approached by four men wearing balaclavas between 8.20pm and 8.45pm.
He was then punched in the back of the head and threatened with a knife as one of the men stole his bike.
The group fled the scene via Belmont Road.
Detectives on Thursday (September 6) released an image of the victim’s bike and urged anyone who may have seen it to come forward.
If you have any information or CCTV footage which could help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1322 of October 5.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111.