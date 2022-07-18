Blackpool Magistrates Court

Shah Sikander is accused of grooming the 14-year-old over a two week period culminating in meeting her in Poulton, after telling her not to wear her school uniform.

He is accused of kidnapping her and raping her in in a remote field at Preston Friday.

He is then said to have driven the teenager back to her home town of Blackpool.

He also faces a allegation of sexually assaulting her.

Blackpool Magistrates were told by prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood that Sikander had travelled from his home in Robert Street, Warrington, to meet the alleged victim whom he had talked to on the Internet.

The Crown claim he used a false, name, age and photograph. The prosecutor claimed Pakistani Sikander had no legal status in the Uk.

Sue Mugford,defending , said her client is an asylum seeker.