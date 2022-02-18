Arrest made after man carrying potential firearm enters St Annes Town Hall

Police were called to the scene in St Annes Road West at around 11.15am on Thursday (February 17).

Officers said the man - who was "carrying something which resembled a firearm" - made no threats before he left the building.

There was an increased police presence in the area following the incident while police searched for the man.

A man "carrying something which resembled a fireman" entered St Annes Town Hall. (Credit: Google)

On Friday (February 18), officers confirmed a 46-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

"He remains in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information was can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0455 of February 17.