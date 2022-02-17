Man carrying potential firearm enters St Annes Town Hall prompting large police response

A man "carrying something which resembled a fireman" entered St Annes Town Hall. (Credit: Google)

Police were called to the scene in St Annes Road West at around 11.15am on Thursday (February 17).

Officers said the man - who was "carrying something which resembled a firearm " - made no threats and has now left the building.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man and there is an increased police presence in the area," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0455 of February 17.