The alleged incident happened at 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 12, at the Barrons Hotel on Hornby Road.
A spokesman for the hotel said the man had attempted to enter several hotels along the street before turning up at the Barrons, where he was refused entry due to ‘anti-social behaviour’.
Police were called to the scene, however, no arrests were made.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called around 6.40pm on Tuesday, April 12, to a report of a suspected firearms threat in Blackpool.
“It was reported a man had threatened a woman with a weapon, reportedly a handgun, at a hotel in Hornby Road.
“Police, including armed officers, attended the scene and searched the building. No arrests were made and no firearms recovered.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”