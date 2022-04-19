The alleged incident happened at 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 12, at the Barrons Hotel on Hornby Road.

A spokesman for the hotel said the man had attempted to enter several hotels along the street before turning up at the Barrons, where he was refused entry due to ‘anti-social behaviour’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police on Hornby Road on April 12

Police were called to the scene, however, no arrests were made.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called around 6.40pm on Tuesday, April 12, to a report of a suspected firearms threat in Blackpool.

“It was reported a man had threatened a woman with a weapon, reportedly a handgun, at a hotel in Hornby Road.

“Police, including armed officers, attended the scene and searched the building. No arrests were made and no firearms recovered.

Armed police on Hornby Road on April 12