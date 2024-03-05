Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police raided a home in St Annes and arrested a man and woman in their 40s yesterday.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences after Lancashire Police's Armed Response Unit, along with the Dog Unit, stormed the address.

The force said heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were discovered inside the home, along with a taser.

The man, aged 48, and the woman, aged 43 - both from St Annes - were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of an S5 firearm.

They remain in custody.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Fylde Police said: "The Fylde Rural Task Force executed a drugs warrant at an address in St Annes with the assistance of the Armed Response Unit and Dog Unit.

"A quantity of drugs believed to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis have been seized from the address.

"A taser device has also been located and seized.

"A 48-year-old male from St Annes and a 43-year-old female from St Annes have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B and possession of a S5 firearm.

"Both the male and female remain in custody awaiting interview."